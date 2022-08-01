Greensboro Comfort Suites site sold for $9.3 million

A Comfort Suites property in Greensboro has been sold for $9.3 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.27-acre property at 504 Hickory Ridge Drive was sold to MSM Hotels LLC.
The seller is KBHM LLC, also of High Point.
Richard Craver
