Greensboro Comfort Suites site sold for $9.3 million

A Comfort Suites property in Greensboro has been sold for $9.3 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 2.27-acre property at 504 Hickory Ridge Drive was sold to MSM Hotels LLC.

The seller is KBHM LLC, also of High Point.

