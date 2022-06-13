 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greensboro company buys Mount Airy production plant

  • 0

Allen Industries, a family-owned business in Greensboro, said it recently acquired the Mount Airy production facility of national sign company Kieffer|Starlite.

The purchase expands Allen’s presence as one of the nation’s largest sign manufacturers.

The fourth-generation sign-maker, founded in 1931, is a full-service signage and architectural elements manufacturer and installation company with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Ohio.

The Mount Airy facility is Allen Industries’ seventh location. Allen said it plans to add employees at the facility.For more information, go to www.allenindustries.com/careers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert