Greensboro company buys Mount Airy production plant

Allen Industries, a family-owned business in Greensboro, said it recently acquired the Mount Airy production facility of national sign company Kieffer|Starlite.
The purchase expands Allen’s presence as one of the nation’s largest sign manufacturers.
The fourth-generation sign-maker, founded in 1931, is a full-service signage and architectural elements manufacturer and installation company with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Ohio.
The Mount Airy facility is Allen Industries’ seventh location. Allen said it plans to add employees at the facility.For more information, go to www.allenindustries.com/careers.
