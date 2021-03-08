Greensboro condo complex bought for $2.83 million

The Marshall Square condominium complex in Greensboro has been sold for $2.83 million to a Virginia real-estate investment group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 36-unit complex at 100-104 Thornton Court was built in 2007 and renovated in 2015.
The buyer is Thornton Court Partners LLC of Arlington, Va. The sellers are Marshall Square LLC and Proprieta NC LLC, both of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
