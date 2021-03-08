 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro condo complex bought for $2.83 million
0 comments

Greensboro condo complex bought for $2.83 million

{{featured_button_text}}

The Marshall Square condominium complex in Greensboro has been sold for $2.83 million to a Virginia real-estate investment group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 36-unit complex at 100-104 Thornton Court was built in 2007 and renovated in 2015.

The buyer is Thornton Court Partners LLC of Arlington, Va. The sellers are Marshall Square LLC and Proprieta NC LLC, both of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News