Greensboro condo properties bought for $1.94 million

A Michigan group has spent $1.94 million to purchase two Greensboro multi-family condominium properties, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The properties are at 1506 and 1601 Autumn Drive. The 1506 Autumn property contains 32 units over 26,288 square feet. The 1601 Autumn property contains 12 units and 10,032 square feet.

The buyer is Accretion Assets LLC of Novi, Mich. The seller is Slaxmi LLC of Dunn Loring, Va.

