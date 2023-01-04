 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro convenience store site sells for $6 million

The Greensboro property that has a Great Stops convenience store at its tenant has been sold for $6 million to a Charlotte group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.48-acre property at 1100 Summit Ave. contains a 6,958-square-foot building.

The buyer is CAM-RF Greensboro LLC. The seller is Premier Stores Inc. of Greensboro.

