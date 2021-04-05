Greensboro credit union agrees to merge with Charlotte Metro

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union said Monday that plans to acquire Premier Federal Credit Union have been approved by Premier’s members.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in August, at which time the combined credit union will unveil a new brand name.

Premier, based in Greensboro, operates seven branches with $226 million in total assets. Besides its branch at 1400 Yanceyville St., it also has two branches in Salisbury and one each in Asheville, Forest City, Graham and Kings Mountain.

Charlotte Metro will have 91,000 members and 17 branches and total assets of $1 billion. Bob Bruns will serve as chief executive of the combined credit union.

