Greensboro developer buys land in Graham for subdivision
LeoTerra Development of Greensboro has spent $1.72 million to purchase 57.29 acres on Lacy Holt Road in Graham, according to the Triad office of CBRE.

The development company intends to build a single-family home subdivision on the site.

The tract is located off N.C. 49 near downtown Graham.

LeoTerra is a land development company serving the Southeast. The company has developed more than 5,000 single-family residential lots and more than 400,000 square feet of Class A self-storage facilities.

It also offers third party development and construction services.

