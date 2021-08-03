Greensboro developer buys land in Graham for subdivision

LeoTerra Development of Greensboro has spent $1.72 million to purchase 57.29 acres on Lacy Holt Road in Graham, according to the Triad office of CBRE.
The development company intends to build a single-family home subdivision on the site.
The tract is located off N.C. 49 near downtown Graham.
LeoTerra is a land development company serving the Southeast. The company has developed more than 5,000 single-family residential lots and more than 400,000 square feet of Class A self-storage facilities.
It also offers third party development and construction services.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today