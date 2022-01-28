Greensboro developer pays $8 million for retail tracts

A company affiliated with Greensboro commercial real-estate developer Roy Carroll II has paid $7.97 million to buy two retail tracts off Hornaday Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

Carroll Hornaday Road Investments LLC bought the former 140,000-square-foot standalone Macy’s department store and a 9.51-acre tract at 5410 Hornaday Road, and an adjacent 0.84-acre tract and a 8,800-square-foot property at 5402 Hornaday Road.

The seller was Hornaday Road Associates LLC of High Point. That group bought the former Macy’s property for $1.24 million earlier on the same day as the Carroll Hornaday transaction.

Carroll operates The Carroll Cos., which has more than $4 billion in real estate assets that Carroll owns or currently have under development without outside equity or partners.

