Greensboro Food Lion property bought for $5.6 million

The Greensboro property of a free-standing Food Lion grocery store has been sold for $5.6 million to a Toronto group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 3.4-acre property is at 4709 Lawndale Drive and contains a 36,000-square-foot building.

The buyer is AXGNL 1 Greensboro NC LP. The seller is 330 NW 71st St. LLC of Morrisville.

