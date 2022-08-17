Greensboro gains $100,000 federal grant toward Toyota plant

Greensboro has received a matching $100,000 federal grant to study what's needed along part of the U.S. 421 corridor to support economic development spurred by the Toyota North America electric-vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite.

The Economic Adjustment Assistance grant, which is from the federal Economic Development Administration, will be paired with money from the city to conduct the land-use study, the city said Wednesday.

The Greensboro City Council in December authorized up to a $100,000 match for the grant, which city economic officials learned Monday they had received.

The plant is projected to begin production in 2025 and create 1,750 jobs in Phase One.

The project will study the availability of infrastructure, public services, and other resources along the corridor needed to support economic development spurred by Toyota’s recent announcement of plans to build a $1.3 billion production plant.

Greensboro is already installing water and sewer infrastructure to the area. The study also will identify sites in the area suitable for supply and support businesses to the megasite and other companies in the region.