Greensboro group acquires 30.3-acre tract in Guilford

A Greensboro group has paid $2.2 million to purchase a 30.31-acre tract near N.C. 150 in Guilford County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property is listed as 413 N.C. 150 West.

The buyer is Shaw Farm SC LLC of Greensboro. The seller is First Acres LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

