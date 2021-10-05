 Skip to main content
Greensboro group buys Oaks Motel property for $2.8 million
The Oaks Motel property in Greensboro has been sold for $2.8 million in a transaction involving two Greensboro hotel management companies.

According to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday, the buyer of the 5.12-acre property at 1118 Summit Ave. is Khan and Khan Hotels.

The seller is CJP Inc., which has Dakoriya Chhitubhai listed as its president.

