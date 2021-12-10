 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro group buys US Duct site in Kernersville
0 Comments

Greensboro group buys US Duct site in Kernersville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The US Duct property in Kernersville has been sold for $1.15 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing this week.

The 3.91-acre property at 4898 McCracken Road contains a 33,600-square-foot building.

The buyer is Burns III Investments LLC, while the seller is McCracken RE LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about sign-on bonuses

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert