Greensboro group buys US Duct site in Kernersville

The US Duct property in Kernersville has been sold for $1.15 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing this week.
The 3.91-acre property at 4898 McCracken Road contains a 33,600-square-foot building.
The buyer is Burns III Investments LLC, while the seller is McCracken RE LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
