 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Hampton Inn site sells for $12.9 million
0 Comments

Greensboro Hampton Inn site sells for $12.9 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. said Wednesday that two affiliates have sold a Hampton Inn property in Greensboro for $12.9 million. The sale was completed Tuesday.

The 2.16-acre property is at 7803 National Service Road.

The buyer is 7803 National Service Hotel LLC, an affiliate of Alpental Capital LLC of Denver, Colo., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing. The filing listed a sale price of $9.63 million.

The sellers are listed as MDR Greensboro LLC and PMI Greensboro LLC.

Medalist, based in Richmond, Va., projects receiving $2.1 million in net proceeds from the sale after repaying a $10.4 million mortgage loan on the property.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News