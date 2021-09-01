Greensboro Hampton Inn site sells for $12.9 million

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. said Wednesday that two affiliates have sold a Hampton Inn property in Greensboro for $12.9 million. The sale was completed Tuesday.
The 2.16-acre property is at 7803 National Service Road.
The buyer is 7803 National Service Hotel LLC, an affiliate of Alpental Capital LLC of Denver, Colo., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing. The filing listed a sale price of $9.63 million.
The sellers are listed as MDR Greensboro LLC and PMI Greensboro LLC.
Medalist, based in Richmond, Va., projects receiving $2.1 million in net proceeds from the sale after repaying a $10.4 million mortgage loan on the property.
Richard Craver
