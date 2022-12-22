Greensboro healthcare company names new chief executive

Fuse Oncology, a Greensboro-based oncology health-care software solutions provider, announced Thursday the promotion of James Bauler to chief executive, effective Jan. 1.
Bauler previously served as chief financial officer. He succeeds founding chief executive B.J. Sintay, who also serves as executive director of radiation oncology and chief physicist at Cone Health.
Bauler is also principal at Cone Health Ventures, which has a portfolio of 16 health technology companies that includes Fuse.
