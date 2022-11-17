 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro hotel property sold for $2.7 million

A Greensboro hotel property has been sold for $2.7 million to a Georgia group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 3.01-acre tract at 312 W. JJ Drive contains 17,576-square-feet of space. The site has been the location of a Cavalier Inn hotel property.

The buyer is Yellow Lobster 888 GA-5. The seller is Four Stars Inc. of Summerfield.

