Greensboro hotel property sold for $2.7 million

A Greensboro hotel property has been sold for $2.7 million to a Georgia group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 3.01-acre tract at 312 W. JJ Drive contains 17,576-square-feet of space. The site has been the location of a Cavalier Inn hotel property.
The buyer is Yellow Lobster 888 GA-5. The seller is Four Stars Inc. of Summerfield.
Richard Craver
