Greensboro hotel sold to W.P. Carey affiliate

An affiliate of W.P. Carey Inc. has spent $2.67 million to purchase the Courtyard by Marriott property at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is CMG-Ground (Multi) LLC of New York.
The seller is U.S. Bank, a trustee for Remainder-Yard I Ltd. Partnership.
Richard Craver
