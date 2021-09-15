 Skip to main content
Greensboro hotel sold to W.P. Carey affiliate
An affiliate of W.P. Carey Inc. has spent $2.67 million to purchase the Courtyard by Marriott property at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is CMG-Ground (Multi) LLC of New York.

The seller is U.S. Bank, a trustee for Remainder-Yard I Ltd. Partnership.

