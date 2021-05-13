Greensboro industrial building sells for $5.6 million

A 129,490-square-foot industrial building in Greensboro has been sold for $5.62 million to a Raleigh asset-management group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 20.16-acre property is at 231 Burgess Road, which is adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The buyer is SRE EV Burgess LLC, an affiliate of Edgewater Ventures of Raleigh.
The seller is TE Connectivity Corp. of Berwyn, Pa.
