Greensboro industrial building site sold for $4.6 million

A Raleigh group has paid $4.6 million to purchase two properties off Clover Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are: a 17.77-acre site at 4810 Clover Road that contains a 66,535-square-foot industrial building; and an adjacent 0.51-acre site at 4809 Clover Road.
The building has Standard Tools and Equipment Co. as a tenant.
The buyer is Clover Road Properties LLC, which shares the 4208 Six Forks Road, Suite 1000, address at Regus.
The seller is Clover Road LLC of Greensboro.
