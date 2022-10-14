 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro industrial properties sold to out-of-state groups

Two Greensboro industrial properties have been purchased by out-of-state groups, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Thursday.

A New Jersey group paid $2.56 million for the 0.9-acre site at 1301 E. Wendover Ave. that contains a 4,916-square-foot building.

The buyer is 1301 E. Wendover Ave. LLC of Sea Girt, N.J. The seller is MREA Greensboro LLC of Charlotte.

A Miami group paid $2.37 million for a 9.03-acre site at 2500 E. Market St. that contains 208,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The buyer is VG Greensboro Storage LLC. The seller is SA West Point LLC of Greensboro.

