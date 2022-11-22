 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greensboro industrial property sells for $1.25 million

  • 0

A former Waste Industries property in Greensboro has been sold for $1.25 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 6.53-acre tract at 3909 Riverdale Drive contains a 21,300-square-foot industrial warehouse.

The buyer is Harper Riverdale LLC of Greensboro.

The seller is Waste Industries LLC, an affiliate of GFL Environmental of Raleigh.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert