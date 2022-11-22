Greensboro industrial property sells for $1.25 million

A former Waste Industries property in Greensboro has been sold for $1.25 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 6.53-acre tract at 3909 Riverdale Drive contains a 21,300-square-foot industrial warehouse.
The buyer is Harper Riverdale LLC of Greensboro.
The seller is Waste Industries LLC, an affiliate of GFL Environmental of Raleigh.
Richard Craver
