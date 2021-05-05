Greensboro industrial property sells for $1.7 million

A New Jersey commercial real-estate group has paid $1.7 million for a 34,736-square-foot industrial building in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the 3.61-acre site at 7063 Boeing Drive is RC Greensboro LLC of Hackensack, N.J.
The sellers are FAS Holdings LLC of Charleston, S.C., Palmyra Holdings LLC of Raleigh and Stone Commercial Properties LLC of Raleigh.
Richard Craver
