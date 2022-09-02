 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro industrial property sells for $25.1 million

A Charlotte industrial real-estate developer has paid $25.1 million for an 18.8-acre tract in Greensboro’s Pegg Road Industrial Park that contains a 160,880-square-foot building.

A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday lists the property at 720 Pegg Road.

The buyer is BIN – PR720 LLC, an affiliate of Beacon Partners.

The seller is Scannell Properties #466 LLC, an affiliate of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis.

The Scannell affiliate bought the property in March 2021 as part of a $1.38 million transaction involving 52.2 acres off Pegg Road that also included tracts in High Point. The 18.76-acre property was described as being limited to Lot 2.

In July 2021, a Scannell affiliate sold for $22 million a 12.95-acre lot with a 176,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 780 Pegg Road. That buyer was BCore 1-85 Corridor Greensboro Owner LP of New York.

