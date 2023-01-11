Greensboro industrial site bought for $1.6 million

A Greensboro industrial building in Crosscreek Corporate Center has been sold for $1.6 million to a Colfax group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.45-acre property at 7105 Cessna Drive contains a 16,872-square-foot building.
The buyer is Aston LLC. The seller is GGS Holdings of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
