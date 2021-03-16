 Skip to main content
Greensboro industrial site purchased for $1.55 million
A Greensboro industrial property off West Market Street had been sold for $1.55 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The five-acre property at 6004 W. Market St. has been purchased by MP13 Greensboro LLC of Wayzata, Minn. The property is being leased by United Rentals.

The seller is Fletcher-Rigsbee LLC of Charlotte.

