Greensboro industrial site purchased for $1.55 million

A Greensboro industrial property off West Market Street had been sold for $1.55 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The five-acre property at 6004 W. Market St. has been purchased by MP13 Greensboro LLC of Wayzata, Minn. The property is being leased by United Rentals.
The seller is Fletcher-Rigsbee LLC of Charlotte.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
