Greensboro industrial site sells for $3.33 million

A New Jersey group has paid $3.33 million to purchase a 52,233-square-foot industrial building in the Cross Creek II Corporate Center complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 203 Citation Court.
The buyers are Greensboro Citation Court LLC and Next Voyage LLC, both of Warren, N.J. The seller is R2 LLC of Isle Palms, S.C.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
