Greensboro industrial site sold for $1.85 million

A 5.32-acre Greensboro industrial tract at 7192 Industrial Village Road has been sold for $1.85 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is Steward Real Property LLC, while the seller is Del Tio N.R.S. LLC, both of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today