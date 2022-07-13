 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro industrial site sold for $1.85 million

A 5.32-acre Greensboro industrial tract at 7192 Industrial Village Road has been sold for $1.85 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer is Steward Real Property LLC, while the seller is Del Tio N.R.S. LLC, both of Greensboro.

