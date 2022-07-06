Greensboro industrial sites sell for $4.77 million

Two industrial sites in Greensboro have been purchased for a combined $4.77 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The properties are: a 3.54-acre tract at 200 E J J Dr containing a 46,170-square-foot distribution center; and a 1.73-acre tract at 218 E J J Drive.
The buyer is IPCP Carolina Freezer LLC of Boca Raton, Fla.
The seller is GSO Industrial LLC of Old Greenwich, Ct.
Richard Craver
