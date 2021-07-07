 Skip to main content
Greensboro industrial tract sells for $750,000
A Charlotte company has paid $750,000 for Lot 2 in the Greensboro North Business Park, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.83-acre lot at 3505 Associate Drive contains a 10,000-square-foot building.

The buyer is Wuko Inc., while the seller is Brason Enterprises LLC of Greensboro.

