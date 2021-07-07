Greensboro industrial tract sells for $750,000

A Charlotte company has paid $750,000 for Lot 2 in the Greensboro North Business Park, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.83-acre lot at 3505 Associate Drive contains a 10,000-square-foot building.
The buyer is Wuko Inc., while the seller is Brason Enterprises LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today