Greensboro industrial tracts sell for combined $33.7 million

Three lots in the Youngs Mill Industrial Park in Greensboro have sold for a combined $33.7 million to an affiliate of the Lincoln Property Group of Chicago, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The purchase involves tracts at 3921 Presbyterian Road of 133.07 acres, 1812 Youngs Mill of 33.79 acres, 1818 Youngs Mill of 21.18 acres. The buyer is Columbia NC Youngs Mills Industrial LLC of Chicago.

The Triad office of CBRE has been marketing the properties near Interstate 85 near where it intersects with Interstate 40 in eastern Guilford. A marketing flier lists the potential development at up to 2 million square feet in up to five buildings and build-to-suit industrial sites of up to 1.2 million square feet.

The purchase did not include the tract at 1814 Youngs Mill Road.

The seller is Youngs Mill Industrial Partners II LLC, an affiliate of Williams Development Group LLC of Winston-Salem.

In February, a Williams Development affiliate sold for $20.6 million a 20.3-acre tract at 3031 Hendren Road in Greensboro that contains a 260,000-square-foot manufacturing building with Prepac Manufacturing as its tenant.

