Greensboro insurance agency sells to Marsh subsidiary

Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, announced Monday it has acquired Pelnik Insurance, an independent agency with offices in Cary and Greensboro. Terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 1994, Pelnik offers business insurance, employee health and benefits, and private client services to mid-sized businesses and individuals throughout the mid-Atlantic. Pelnik has 19 employees, all of whom will join MMA.
Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health and benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals with more than 8,000 employees in 160 offices across North America.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.