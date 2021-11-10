 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro insurance agency sells to Marsh subsidiary
0 Comments

Greensboro insurance agency sells to Marsh subsidiary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, announced Monday it has acquired Pelnik Insurance, an independent agency with offices in Cary and Greensboro. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Pelnik offers business insurance, employee health and benefits, and private client services to mid-sized businesses and individuals throughout the mid-Atlantic. Pelnik has 19 employees, all of whom will join MMA.

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health and benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals with more than 8,000 employees in 160 offices across North America.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant
Local

200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News