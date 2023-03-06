The Krispy Kreme shop property at 3706 W. Gate Blvd. in Greensboro has been sold for $1.45 million to a Wisconsin group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property contains 1.13 acres.
The buyers are Softtouch Realty of Wareham Inc. and Sweat Equity I LLC, both of Whitefish Bay, Wis.
The seller is Vasoula LLC of Winston-Salem.
