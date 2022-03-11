 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Libby Hill restaurant site sold for $1.8 million
A Charlotte group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Greensboro property that has a Libby Hill seafood restaurant on the tract, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 5.34-acre property at 3920 Cotswold Ave. is one of the Libby Hill restaurants in Greensboro. The group also has a restaurant in Mount Airy and Reidsville.

The buyer is 3920 Cotswold LLC, while the seller is Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc. of Greensboro.

