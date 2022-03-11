Greensboro Libby Hill restaurant site sold for $1.8 million

A Charlotte group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Greensboro property that has a Libby Hill seafood restaurant on the tract, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 5.34-acre property at 3920 Cotswold Ave. is one of the Libby Hill restaurants in Greensboro. The group also has a restaurant in Mount Airy and Reidsville.
The buyer is 3920 Cotswold LLC, while the seller is Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc. of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today