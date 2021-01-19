Greensboro manufacturer acquires Minnesota company

CGR Products, a Greensboro-based fabricator of flexible and customized materials for the manufacturing industry, said Tuesday it has acquired tape converter Custom Tape Co. of Minnesota.
The combined company will have more than 140 employees in four states.
The purchase expands CGR’s ability to meet the demands of customers who require precision fabricated products and quick turnaround times.
CGR Products cuts, slits, laminates and skives flexible, non-metallic materials into precision components at four locations – including its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, Decatur, Ala., Waukesha, Wis., and Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
