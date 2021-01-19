 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro manufacturer acquires Minnesota company
0 comments

Greensboro manufacturer acquires Minnesota company

{{featured_button_text}}

CGR Products, a Greensboro-based fabricator of flexible and customized materials for the manufacturing industry, said Tuesday it has acquired tape converter Custom Tape Co. of Minnesota.

The combined company will have more than 140 employees in four states.

The purchase expands CGR’s ability to meet the demands of customers who require precision fabricated products and quick turnaround times.

CGR Products cuts, slits, laminates and skives flexible, non-metallic materials into precision components at four locations – including its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, Decatur, Ala., Waukesha, Wis., and Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News