A Greensboro medical office building has been sold for $1.65 million by an Oak Ridge group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 1.31-acre property at 2716 Henry St. contains a 7,900-square-foot building.
The buyer is I-40/Union Cross RE LLC.
The seller is Althea Truesdale of Greensboro.
In August, I-40/Union Cross RE sold a combined 18.3-acre tract off Solomon Drive in Kernersville for $1.05 million.
The undeveloped properties are a 17.3-acre tract and a 1.17-acre tract, both listed as 0 Union Cross Road.
