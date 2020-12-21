Greensboro medical property sells for $10.5 million

A Tennessee health-care real estate investment group has paid $10.5 million for a Greensboro medical property that has Cone Health among its tenants, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 3.73-acre property is at 912 Third St. Among the tenants is Guilford Neurologic Associates.
The buyer is HR North Carolina LLC, an affiliate of Healthcare Realty Trust of Nashville, Tenn. The seller is Maple Professional GNA LLC.
