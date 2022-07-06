Greensboro mobile home park sold for $4.5 million

The Cranbrook Village mobile home park in Greensboro has been sold for $4.5 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 22.75-acre park is located at 4309 Old Liberty Place.
The buyers are Cranbrook Village MHP Greensboro NC LLC and HH Cranbrook Village MHP Greensboro NC, both of Sandy, Utah.
The seller is T3T Cranbrook LLC of Richmond, Va.
Richard Craver
