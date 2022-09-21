Greensboro office building bought for $1.6 million

A Greensboro office building used by IHeart Media has been sold for $1.6 million to a New Jersey group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 3.45-acre property at 236 N.C. 68 South contains a 30,340-square-foot building.
The buyer is Baps Greensboro Hwy. 68 LLC of Windsor, N.J.
The seller is IHeartMedia+Entertainment Inc. of San Antonio.
