A Greensboro Class C office building has been sold for $2.15 million to a Summerfield group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.6-acre property at 500 W. Friendly Ave. contains a three-story, 22,516-square-foot building.
The buyer is Four Stars Inc., while the seller is Sossamon Properties LLC of Asheville.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Richard Craver
