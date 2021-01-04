Greensboro office building sells for $7.35 million

A 146,730-square-foot Greensboro office building site has been sold for $7.35 million to a Cincinnati commercial real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday,

The buyer of the 7.8-acre property at 1500 Pinecroft Road is Cedar Springs Crossing LLC, an affiliate of Experimental Holdings. The five-story building is known as the Asheville Building.

The seller is SN Properties Funding V – Asheville LLC, an affiliate of Colony Capital of Los Angeles.

In a separate transaction involving a Colony affiliate, the 90,253-square-foot building at 4900 Koger Blvd. has been sold to a Greensboro group for $2.13 million.

The buyer is Koger Boulevard Partners LLC, an affiliate of Anomaly Squared, a third-party vendor that provides call center services.

