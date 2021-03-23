Greensboro office building sold for $1.55 million

A Chapel Hill group has paid $1.55 million for an office building at 2115 Enterprise Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the 1,800-square-foot building and 0.11-acre property is Battleground Hotel Partners LLC.
The seller is SLE Westover LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today