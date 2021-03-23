 Skip to main content
Greensboro office building sold for $1.55 million
A Chapel Hill group has paid $1.55 million for an office building at 2115 Enterprise Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer of the 1,800-square-foot building and 0.11-acre property is Battleground Hotel Partners LLC.

The seller is SLE Westover LLC of Greensboro.

