Greensboro office building sold for $1.85 million

A Greensboro office building has been sold for $1.85 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.74-acre tract at 109 Muirs Chapel Road contains a 14,575-square-foot building.

The buyer is JNS Properties LLC of High Point.

The seller is Oak Tree Village III LLC of Greensboro.

