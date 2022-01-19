Greensboro office building sold for $6 million

A 59,689-square-foot office building in Greensboro has been sold twice in the past week, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 5.44-acre property is at 7625 Thorndike Road. It is a former RF Micro Devices facility.
The first deal transaction, recorded Jan. 12, involved Thorndike Co. LLC of Raleigh paying $5.05 million to Century Properties LLC of Greensboro.
Also on Jan. 12, Thorndike sold the property for $6 million to RPM Wood Finishes Group Inc., which has research and development and manufacturing operations in Hickory and Westfield, Mass.
Richard Craver
