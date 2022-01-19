 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro office building sold for $6 million
0 Comments

Greensboro office building sold for $6 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 59,689-square-foot office building in Greensboro has been sold twice in the past week, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 5.44-acre property is at 7625 Thorndike Road. It is a former RF Micro Devices facility.

The first deal transaction, recorded Jan. 12, involved Thorndike Co. LLC of Raleigh paying $5.05 million to Century Properties LLC of Greensboro.

Also on Jan. 12, Thorndike sold the property for $6 million to RPM Wood Finishes Group Inc., which has research and development and manufacturing operations in Hickory and Westfield, Mass.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert