 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro office buildings sell for combined $8.6 million
0 Comments

Greensboro office buildings sell for combined $8.6 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Greensboro office buildings off Carolina Street have been sold for a combined $8.6 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are at 1301, 1307 and 1313 Carolina Street.

The 1301 Carolina tract contains 2.8 acres and a 50,800-square-foot building. The 1313 Carolina tract contains a 32,106-square-foot building.

The buyer is Carolina Street Properties LLC, which shares the same 3150 N. Elm St., Suite 206, address at LindBrook Development Services.

The seller is Carolina Street Properties LLC, which is affiliated with the 1997 Bonnie McElveen-Hunter Generation-Skipping Trust.

annette.ayres@greensboro.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert