Greensboro office buildings sell for combined $8.6 million

Two Greensboro office buildings off Carolina Street have been sold for a combined $8.6 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are at 1301, 1307 and 1313 Carolina Street.
The 1301 Carolina tract contains 2.8 acres and a 50,800-square-foot building. The 1313 Carolina tract contains a 32,106-square-foot building.
The buyer is Carolina Street Properties LLC, which shares the same 3150 N. Elm St., Suite 206, address at LindBrook Development Services.
The seller is Carolina Street Properties LLC, which is affiliated with the 1997 Bonnie McElveen-Hunter Generation-Skipping Trust.
Richard Craver
