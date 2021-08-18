Greensboro oil-change property sold for $758,000

The property of a Jiffy Lube oil-change store in Greensboro has been sold for $758,000 to a Colorado group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the property at 2938 Randleman Road is Hammel Properties LLC of Fort Collins, Colo. The seller is Grace Bay LLC of Chapel Hill.
Richard Craver
