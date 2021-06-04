Greensboro parking lot property sells for $5.93 million

A parking lot next to the 7-Eleven convenience store off West Market Street in Greensboro has been sold for $5.93 million to a Washington state group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 0.98-acre property at 4646 W. Market St. is VR North Carolina LLC of Kirkland, Wash.
The seller is C4 Cstore Holdings II LLC, an affiliate of Crosland Southeast of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
