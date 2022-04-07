 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Primrose School properties sold for $3.2 million

The operator of the Primrose School childcare system has spent a combined $3.2 million to acquire the properties of two Greensboro facility locations, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

The properties are Primrose School of Brassfield at 3105 Brassfield Road, and Primrose School of New Irving Park at 4 North Point Ct. Each property was sold for $1.6 million.

The buyers are EF GSO Brassfield LLC and EF GSO New Irving Park LLC, both affiliated with Early Foundations Childcare of Palm Beach, Fla.

The seller of both properties was Lancaster Commercial Properties LLC of Greensboro.

