A nearly 2-acre lot off Burlington Road has been sold for $4.43 million to a New York City buyer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The address for the 1.91-acre property was not available from the Guilford Tax Parcel website.
The buyer is SMBC Leasing and Finance Inc.
The sellers are PMF Trailers Inc., Lakewood Management Services LLC, 304 Whitetail Circle LLC, Vermillion Land & Livestock LC, Millennium Trust Co., and seven family and individual trusts.
