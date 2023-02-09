RLF Communications, a full-service public relations agency in Greensboro, acquired Baering Group of Raleigh. The deal closed Jan. 31.
The agencies said the acquisition “furthers RLF’s strategy to strengthen its footprint across North Carolina, with professional staff in Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte, to serve clients conducting business statewide, nationally and internationally.”
RLF said it is gaining seven Baering employees.
Founded in 2004, Baering’s clients included agricultural companies, national trade associations, nonprofits and educational institutions. The firm also had a presence in the eastern part of the state.
336-727-7376