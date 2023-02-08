A Greensboro real-estate management group has spent a combined $4.5 million on four city properties, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings this week.

The largest property purchase was $2.6 million for a retail property at 1621 Battleground Ave. that contains a 23.116-square-foot building.

The second purchase was for $866,000 for a property at 1703 Battleground Ave. that has served as a convenience store.

The third purchase is for a combined $1.04 million for the properties at 2325 and 2329 Joe Brown Drive in Brown Industrial Park that contains an 18,752-square-foot building.

The buyer of all four properties is 1621 Battleground LLC, an affiliate of Philips Management Group.

The sellers are: GBSC Property Inc. of the 1621 Battleground site; Thompson Property Co. LLC for the 1703 Battleground site and both Joe Brown sites.